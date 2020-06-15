Skillibeng Shows Off New Arm Tattoo In Honor Of Mr. Universe

Dancehall artiste Skillibeng has added some new ink to his collection. The fast-rising star paid homage to his recent self-crowning as Mr. Universe with some new tattoos.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the Brick Pon Brick singer showed off his latest tattoos. On the inside of his forearm, the Skillibeng placed the title ‘Mr.’ followed by colored drawings of the planets in the solar system. The other side of the arm also sports another tattoo. Watch below.

The Jamaican tattoo artiste, inktensean_tattoos, also took to Instagram to share the work of art, calling it the “universe tattoo.”

Mr. Universe was released on April 19, 2020, in collaboration with Cubanlynk Records and Eastsyde Records. The song is said to be inspired by the crowning of Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh, who hails from St. Thomas, where Skillibeng is also from.

With his future in dancehall said to be certain, the artiste continues to uplift himself with his new accolade.

His fans took to the comments with fire emojis, quotable lyrics, and other praises to the new Mr. Universe.

Popcaan was among the first to compliment Skilli’s new tats. The two St. Thomas deejays teased a collaboration a few weeks ago that has so far not been released.

However, Mr. Universe continues to raise the bar for himself with three releases in the last week. One of the songs Rose That Grew From Concrete has received a lot of positive feedback from fans. Maybe it was the lyrics of praise for his ‘baby,’ her assets, and her talents in the bedroom that made the song such a hit with fans.

He also teamed up with Kranium for a remix of Quarantine Clean and shared the source for his inspiration in Torpedo on June 6.

His upcoming feature on Vybz Kartel’s Of Dons & Divas is among the most highly anticipated tracks on the project. The young deejay seems to be adamant about securing his place in dancehall.

Source: Dancehallmag