Skillibeng Returns To The EastSyde In New Music Video For ‘Torpedo’: Watch

Dancehall artiste Skillibeng rounds up a crew of eastside residents for a vivid display of inner-city Jamaica in his latest music video for Torpedo. The new visuals debuted today July 25 on YouTube with production credits to Lonedon Entertainment.

Torpedo, first released on June 6, has the deejay flexing his lyrical prowess with verses like, “Song a blast like torpedo, mi flow dem a soar like Magneto … by doing good, am here for a reason.” An opinion that is supported by his mother, as he also combines snippets of a voice note on the track where she can be heard telling him to never doubt his greatness.

In what looks like the return of a great star to his hometown, Skillibeng’s new music video shows the deejay briskly walking through the dirt lanes of several communities with an entourage of proud-faced friends and neighbors in the area.

The scenes capture the unglamorous atmosphere of places like Sunset Close to show half-done concrete homes enclosed behind battered zinc fences along unpaved dirt roadways. The camera lingers on the many faces in the community as they just hang around and go about their usual day.

Skilli’s crew gets even larger while he continues walking and singing the verses of his track, as he’s later joined by a couple of kids and a few women from the district.

The fast-rising star is certainly gaining some positive attention both on the music scene and from his eastside community as can be seen in this latest music release.

Watch Skilli’s new music video for Torpedo here –

