Skillibeng Exposes His Inner ‘War Addict’: Listen

In this season of wars and rumors of wars in dancehall, one of its new hot proponents Skillibeng, born Emwah Warmington, of EastSyde Records, has thrown in his two cents with “War Addict”.

Though not involved in any of the dancehall’s current feuds, he must be itching for one of his colleagues to touch the proverbial button. He puts on display his very unique vocals, style, and methodology to compose a little history of his addiction and some of the results that he has garnered.

The official audio for “War Addict” was released on April 28, 2020, by Avali Records and EastSyde Records. In less than twenty-four hours the single has amassed over forty thousand views on YouTube.

Flowing on a typical trap beat, the Brik Pan Brik deejay presents an unfamiliar method of delivery by utilizing various sound effects and intonations to give us hardcore gangster lyrics in his usual witty approach. Referencing scenes full of gore and the various equipment employed for such production, Skillibeng reminds us that he’s full of war resources. In this track, he gives us a synopsis of his path to becoming the “real war addict”, whilst regularly giving big-ups to his regular stomping grounds in his birth parish of St Thomas Jamaica.

Is he putting himself out there to be warred with? Does he feel left out of the current feuds? Whatever the answers are, the lanky deejay promises a he won’t go in partially “seal pack a badness” with the “50 caliber, revolver a do di damage”.

Listen below to get an insight into the “War Addict”.

Source: Dancehallmag