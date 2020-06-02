Skillibeng Drops New Visuals For His ‘Mr. Universe’ Single: Watch

Dancehall artiste Skillibeng has released a new music video for his single Mr. Universe. The visuals arrived on Friday, May 29th, on his YouTube page, SkillibengOfficial.

It was just over a month ago that he debuted the official audio of the track through the teaming of Cubanlynk & Eastsyde Records. Now Mr. Universe is displayed in motion, thanks to the creative forces of Richie Bakez & Davyfreshh.

Let’s step past the first impression of one’s perception of ‘Mr. Universe,’ Skillibeng says he’s an original, “A who fah style mi kidnap, mi nu sound like nutt’n weh in a existence. Roll mi spliff and show riddim how mi lyrics bad, every flow mi build hot…” and this is his take on what it means to be ‘Mr. Universe’.

Also, in another self-reference, “Who is me? Fresh prince, yeeah,” he choruses throughout the song.

The music video is an effortless display by Skillibeng, dropping his intricate rhymes. He’s perched on his kitchen counter singing through a cloud of white smoke that’s fuming from his cigarette. Other scenes catch him on top of his roof in the same laid-back demeanor with a few of his crew liming in the backdrop.

Mr. Universe, aka the Fresh Prince, is by no means lacking female affection, he has four ladies in his bed all at once with eight wandering hands.

Money? Not an issue either, ‘briks pan briks’ of it are put on display and the amounts estimated by the deejay, “6 million million x 100 million,” he says. Watch more of Skillibeng’s latest musical presentation for Mr. Universe below.

Skillibeng has been releasing a steady sequence of tracks since the start of the year. War Addict, Pon Di Pole, Vicky C, 50 Bag, Defy The Odds, and Honda (remix) with TWani, are all now available for streaming. While another, Man A Killa just hit airwaves yesterday May 30th however not yet under his official page.

We know the Brik Pan Brik deejay has been working on new music with dancehall artiste Popcaan, and also with Vybz Kartel. The Worl’ Boss revealed 2 weeks ago that Skillibeng will be featured on his upcoming album entitled Of Dons and Divas slated for release in June.

See Mr. Universe below.

Source: Dancehallmag