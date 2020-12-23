Skillibeng drops long-awaited Mixtape “Prodigy 2”

Dancehall Artiste Skillibeng has released his long-awaited mixtape called ‘Prodigy 2’.

The project features 35 songs and features collaborations with Tommy Lee Sparta, Popcaan, Dre Island and Jakal.

The entertainer has begun to unleash visuals in support of the project.

It was recently revealed that the St. Thomas native, signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATM UK.

The label’s A&R Analytics Executive Scott Gordon and A&R Manager Daniel Seal said they had high regard for the on-the-rise act.