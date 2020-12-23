Skillibeng drops long-awaited Mixtape “Prodigy 2”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Dancehall Artiste Skillibeng has released his long-awaited mixtape called ‘Prodigy 2’.
The project features 35 songs and features collaborations with Tommy Lee Sparta, Popcaan, Dre Island and Jakal.
The entertainer has begun to unleash visuals in support of the project.
It was recently revealed that the St. Thomas native,  signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATM UK.
The label’s A&R Analytics Executive Scott Gordon and A&R Manager Daniel Seal said they had high regard for the on-the-rise act.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....