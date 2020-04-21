Skillibeng Crowns Himself ‘Mr Universe’ In New Single: Listen

Dancehall artiste Skillibeng, aka Emwah Warmington has revealed his true artistic identity after 7 years of controversial brick chasing work. But who was at the crowning?

The Brik Pon Brik singer has brought to us in partnership with Cubanlynk Records and Eastsyde Records, his new track, Mr Universe yesterday (April 19th). The lanky twenty something year-old artiste has raised the bar, the status, and his professional ambition by putting out this song in a time when there is so much uncertainty for many in the industry.

Riding on a high, The St. Thomas native secures another crown for the parish, perhaps motivated by the Miss World 2019 win.

In an easy ‘brick’ entrance the artiste unveils his dominance and distance from those not worthy to be in his lane. Paved with prolific rhymes and tonal fluctuation, he explains the earning of his new name – effortlessly creating high-level lyrical content, much to his own fame – “mi neiven tink, nuh sweat drop….mi rhyme dem tight like mi squeeze dem extra, secrete them well hot”.

Over and over he answers his own question, who me? “Mi name Mr Universe”.

Boldly proclaiming his accolade, he confidently distances himself by making it clear that he offers a unique style, range and sound – “a who fah style mi kidnap, mi nuh sound like nutten weh inna existence, show riddim how mi lyrics bad, every flow mi bill hot…”

Such an opening paved the way for his specialized dominance, untouchable distance, regarded as a mafia descendant. He speaks of the sanitized isolation he maintains, as he gives little regard, as little as a whisper to those way lower.

Now if Skillibeng is Mr Universe, should the Worl’ Boss be uncomfortable? Is this another job on Vybz Kartel’s hand to lyrically handle? Without calling any name Skillibeng reminded the prospective responder to be careful how they answer, the new Mr. Universe.

Listen to Mr Universe below.

Source: Dancehallmag