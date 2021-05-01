Skillibeng bags another International Collab

Dancehall Artiste Skillibeng and US rappers Jay Critch and Rich The Kid team up on a new track.

The track entitled ‘Real Boss’ was released recently .

They have also released an official video for the collaboration which dropped earlier this week and remains number one trending song on video sharing platform, YouTube.

It’s the latest international collaboration featuring Skillibeng, in recent times.

This, after he’s featured on Megan Ryte’s debut album on the track called ‘Money Counter’ which also features vocals from rapper Young M.A.