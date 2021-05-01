Skillibeng bags another International Collab

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall Artiste Skillibeng and US rappers Jay Critch and Rich The Kid team up on a new track.

The track entitled ‘Real Boss’ was released recently .

They have also released an official video for the collaboration which dropped earlier this week and remains number one trending song on video sharing platform, YouTube.

It’s the latest international collaboration featuring Skillibeng, in recent times.

This, after he’s featured on Megan Ryte’s  debut album on the track called ‘Money Counter’ which also features vocals from rapper Young M.A.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....