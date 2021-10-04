Skeng’s ‘Gunman Shift’ gets Police in trouble

A number of Police Officers are disciplinary actions following a new social media craze which involves uniformed personnel lip-syncing and dancing to dancehall artiste Skeng’s popular breakout hit, ‘Gunman Shift’.

“We have seen a number of Tik Tok videos with JCF members with explicit lyrics…that is not the image we expect from our officers…the persons involved are facing disciplinary charges” – said Commissioner Anderson.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, confirmed that the cops were being penalised for their performance videos on Tik Tok, the video-sharing social media platform.

The new craze involves videos of police officers posted on TikTok dressed in full uniform with their badge numbers visible and armed with assault rifles lip-syncing the popular song.

The lyrics are: Intellectual murda people edition/Cock and fyah full a gun like Remington/Fully charge up eager fi kill a man/Ratty gang fimi gang p**sy run up if yuh bad/Kryptonite caah mi nuh duh di muscle fight/Inna di miggle a di night wi mek di place get noisy.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, disclosed that the Police High Command has published guidelines in the Force Orders setting out how the issue will be dealt with going forward.

