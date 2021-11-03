Skeng tops YouTube Music Charts

Rising Dancehall Artiste Skeng has topped the local YouTube music charts during the period, October 26 to November 1.

This after racking up millions of views on the platform with hits such as Gvnman Shift, Heaven Passport with Intence, and Live Large.

Gvnman Shift has passed the 8 million mark on the platform in two months, picking up 1.48 million in the tracking week.

Meanwhile, Chronic Law is at #2 with 1.4 million, Alkaline with 1.23 million, and Masicka with 1.2 million.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com