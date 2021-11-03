Skeng tops YouTube Music Charts

Rising Dancehall Artiste Skeng has topped the local YouTube music charts during the period, October 26 to November 1.

This after racking up millions of views on the platform with hits such as Gvnman Shift, Heaven Passport with Intence, and Live Large.

Gvnman Shift has passed the 8 million mark on the platform in two months, picking up 1.48 million in the tracking week.

Meanwhile, Chronic Law is at #2 with 1.4 million, Alkaline with 1.23 million, and Masicka with 1.2 million.