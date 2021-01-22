‘Skelly’ Found Murdered in Catadupa, St James

The Cambridge police are reporting that they have made a breakthrough into the identity of a man who was discovered shot to death, at a section of Catadupa community, in the Cambridge policing area, on Thursday morning, January 21.

The Investigators say the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Cleon Keen, otherwise called ‘Skelly’, unemployed of Maze Land in Catadupa, and Kings Street in Montego Bay.

Reports by the police are that, shortly after 10:00 pm, on Wednesday, residents living in the Maze Land area heard a barrage of gunshots being fired at a section of the area known as Train Line.

Then about, 7:00 am on Thursday morning, a farmer was on his way to his farm when he stumbled upon Keen’s body which was lying in a pool of blood, and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, it was discovered that Keen had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Keen is the fourth person to be murdered in the Cambridge policing area over the past two weeks.