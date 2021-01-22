‘Skelly’ Found Murdered in Catadupa, St James

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Cambridge police are reporting that they have made a breakthrough into the identity of a man who was discovered shot to death, at a section of Catadupa community, in the Cambridge policing area, on Thursday morning, January 21.

The Investigators say the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Cleon Keen, otherwise called ‘Skelly’, unemployed of Maze Land in Catadupa, and Kings Street in Montego Bay.

Reports by the police are that, shortly after 10:00 pm, on Wednesday, residents living in the Maze Land area heard a barrage of gunshots being fired at a section of the area known as Train Line.

Then about, 7:00 am on Thursday morning, a farmer was on his way to his farm when he stumbled upon Keen’s body which was lying in a pool of blood, and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, it was discovered that Keen had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Keen is the fourth person to be murdered in the Cambridge policing area over the past two weeks.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....