Skeletal Remains of Missing Man Found in St Catherine

Investigators believe the skeletal remains discovered near Lauriston, St Catherine, on Friday are those of Sheldon Myles, 26, who went missing a week ago.

The remains were discovered in a decomposed state in a section of Lauriston known as Pusey Bush.

According to reports, residents alerted police to an odour that had taken over the neighborhood.

Police personnel as well as cadaver dogs from the Canine Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were deployed in the area.

According to authorities, the clothing on the remains matched the description of what Myles was last seen wearing.

The St Catherine police are investigating.