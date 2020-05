Residents, on Monday, have assisted with the launch of an investigation relating to the discovery of skeletal remains which were discovered in the Linstead area of St. Catherine.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) reported that the remains were found in grass-field at Charlemont Housing Scheme in the vicinity of the Edward Seaga Highway. The remains were discovered by citizens at about 3:15 pm.

The remains were removed and sent to the morgue for post-mortem to be done.

Chenson Bennett – News Reporter