Sizzla says NO to Masks and COVID-19 Vaccine

Reggae and Dancehall Star Sizzla Kalonji has thrown his support behind advocates who are not in support of a COVID-19 vaccine and the wearing of masks, urging people “not to mask from God”.

The entertainer made his comments during an Instagram live session recently.

“Bun out mask man. Weh yuh a mask from God bout? Eh? Watch dis, di yute dem smart. Caw grow up in di garage and when you a duh sanding work, sanding the filler of the car you gotta wear a natural mask more filtered than this mask. And such a dangerous virus, a likkle kerchief or a little domestic mask can shield yuh from it? And if yuh need the mask, why yuh need vaccine? If di mask work, why social distancing? Is a trick man. Wha wi a mask from God bout?” he added.

He questioned carbon emissions pre-COVID, life-threatening air pollutants and consumption of GMO foods and questioned why the need for vaccines, which he said ought to be rejected by black people.

He warned of ‘honey-coated words’, urged farming and warned that the vaccines “will be micro-chipped and embedded with nano-particles to manipulate DNA activities within unuself” to obliterate people of African descent.

Sizzla is currently promoting for his newly-released Million Times album.