Sizzla says NO to Masks and COVID-19 Vaccine

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

 

Reggae and Dancehall Star Sizzla Kalonji has thrown his support behind advocates who are not in support of a COVID-19 vaccine and the wearing of masks, urging people “not to mask from God”.

The entertainer made his comments during an Instagram live session recently.

“Bun out mask man.  Weh yuh a mask from God bout? Eh? Watch dis, di yute dem smart. Caw grow up in di garage and when you a duh sanding work, sanding the filler of the car you gotta wear a natural mask more filtered than this mask.  And such a dangerous virus, a likkle kerchief or a little domestic mask can shield yuh from it?  And if yuh need the mask, why yuh need vaccine?  If di mask work, why social distancing?  Is a trick man. Wha wi a mask from God bout?” he added.

He questioned carbon emissions pre-COVID, life-threatening air pollutants and consumption of GMO foods and questioned why the need for vaccines, which he said ought to be rejected by black people.

He warned of ‘honey-coated words’, urged farming and warned that the vaccines “will be micro-chipped and embedded with nano-particles to manipulate DNA activities within unuself” to obliterate people of African descent.

 

Sizzla  is currently promoting  for his newly-released Million Times album.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....