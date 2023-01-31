Sizzla Apologizes to DJ Khaled

Sizzla Kalonji has apologized to DJ Khaled and later sought to “bug him up” after burning to platinum plaques that were sent to him in December for his contribution on the Grateful (2017) and Father of Asad (2019) albums.
“Aidonia, big up yuhself…Ricky General an’ all ah mi artist bredda dem weh you’ve lost your child, yuh nuh? My condolence. Big up Buju Banton same way, big up Bounty Killer. Big up everyone. Big up yuhself DJ Khaled. Big up everyone ah mi platinum..ah suh it guh. Sizzla love bun fire. Vanity—vexation of di soul. Jus’ live in love. Praise di most high,” he said during a live video Saturday.
Back in December, Kalonji blasted Khaled over what he described as disrespect.
“Yuh nuh di best; Yuh di worst! Weh yuh feel like DJ Khaled? Yuh cyaa style Sizzla? A mi buss yuh! August Town buss yuh,” he said at the time.
He had contributed to the two albums, collaborating on the Father of Ashad track Holy Mountain, which also featured Buju Banton, Mavado, and rapper 070 Shake, and singing the lead track I’m so grateful on the Grateful album.
Grateful was certified Platinum on August 23, 2017 and 2X Platinum earlier this year, while Father of Ashad was certified platinum on May 17, 2020.
However, the plaques being sent to him five and two years after their certification and his name written in small lettering which made him livid.
“Weh yuh feel like? Wrong plaque yuh sen. Mi can’t even si mi name. An a now yuh a sen plaque come gi mi? Look how hard wi work. Joke yu a teck dis ting fah. Bun dat! Bun plaque. Serious yuh hear!” Sizzla ranted as he continued the ritual at August Town-based Judgement Yard.
Unlike Kalonji, Bounty Killer and Buju Banton had made posts expressing their gratitude for their plaques.