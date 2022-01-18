Sixty-two-year-old Ferrol Kelly Missing, from Kingston

Sixty-two-year-old Ferrol Kelly a plumber of Hagley Street, Kingston 12, has been missing since Thursday, December 16, 2021.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 193 centimetres (6 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Admiral Town Police are that Kelly was last seen on Baker street in Kingston wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ferrol Kelly is asked to contact the Admiral Town Police at 876-948-9361, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.