Sixteen-year-old Ashara Montaque Missing From,Kingston 11

October 22, 2023 Sixteen-year-old Ashara Montaque of Rosalie Avenue, Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, October 21. She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall. Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 4:00 p.m. Ashara was last seen on Molynes Road, Kingston 10 wearing a black pullover, blue ripped jeans and a pair of black-and-white Nike slippers. She has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashara Montaque is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree Police at 876- 876-926-8184, the 119 Police Emergency number of the nearest police station.