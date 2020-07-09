Six-time Olympic Champion Felix Shines at Inspiration Games

Six-time Olympic champion gold medallist Allyson Felix notched a pair of impressive victories to highlight the Inspiration Games, the Zurich Diamond League organisers’ entertaining and innovative answer to the global coronavirus pandemic that brought together 30 athletes competing in seven venues across two continents on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Felix 34-year-old, competing in Walnut, Calfornia, near Los Angeles, kicked off the meeting with a solid victory in the 150m. All without another competitor on the track.

Action on the tracks kicked off with the women’s 150m, with Swiss star Mujinga Kambundji competing in Zurich, Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo in Bradenton, Florida, 8000 kilometres and six time zones west, and Felix, another 4000 kilometres to her west.

With track configurations and the camera angles on the synchronized stream varying slightly, it was difficult to follow who was leading until moments before the three approached the finish line. Felix crossed hers first in 16.81, well clear of Miller-Uibo who stopped the clock in 17.15. Kambundji clocked 17.28.

Felix returned to the track to team with Candace Hill and Tianna Bartoletta to collect another dominant victory in the meet-capping 3x100m relay, the trio clocking 32.25 ahead of a Swiss team that clocked 32.50 in Zurich and a Dutch squad that clocked 32.94 in Papendal.