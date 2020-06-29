Six New Cases Added to Jamaica’s Total

Mckoy's Exclusive- A pandemic review - COVID-19
Jamaica added six new cases of COVID-19 to its tally, making the cumulative number of confirmed cases totaling 696. The number of recovered patients remained unchanged in the last 24 hours, standing at 552 ever recovered and released from isolation. (79.3% Recovery Rate).

The new cases consist of three females and three males with ages ranging from 22 to 71 years. Five of which are imported, having arrived on flights from the USA, while one is a contact of an imported case (import-related).

Four cases are Jamaicans with addresses of residence in Manchester (2), Westmoreland (1) and St. James (1). The other two cases are non-Jamaicans staying in Westmoreland and Hanover.

Jamaica now has 131 (18.8%) active cases under observation with no critically or moderately ill patient.

The 696 cases consist of 181 imported cases; 233 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 7 under investigation.

Some 397 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 299 (43%) are males. All cases range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

