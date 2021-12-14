Six Firearms and Several Rounds of Ammunition Seized in the Last 24 Hours

Six firearms and several rounds of ammunition were seized between Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12 as lawmen continue their heightened operational activities to increase public safety and citizen’s security.

In Bethel Town, Westmoreland, an unidentified man was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police early Saturday morning; one firearm was seized during that incident. The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

Lawmen in Clarendon seized a Special .38 revolver and three rounds of ammunition during an operation in Ward Hill District in the parish later that morning.

Officers assigned to the St. Andrew South Police Division seized a Glock 9mm pistol, and 14 rounds of ammunition on Seaward Drive, Kingston 11 during a joint police military operation in the area on Saturday evening. One man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Later that day, about 10:15 p.m., a Browning 9mm pistol was seized in Flanker, St. James during a joint police-military operation. A premises was searched and the firearm found; one man was taken into custody.

About an hour later, members of a joint police military team carried out an operation in Majestic Gardens, Kingston when a group of men ran on seeing them. The men opened gunfire at them. Checks were made at a premise and a .45 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition were found. No one was arrested.

St. Catherine South Police Division was not to be counted out, as a Smith and Wesson Pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition were seized on Sunday, December 12 following police operations on Water Lane, Old Harbour, St. Catherine. Reports are that about 2:08 a.m., the police, following investigative lead, conducted a snap raid at a premise occupied by several men. The premise was searched and the firearm and ammunition found. Four men were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police are renewing their appeal to the public to report illegal firearms and ammunition to them. Persons may do so anonymously by calling Crime Stop at 311.