‘Six’ Charged for Gun Crime in St. Andrew

Thirty-year-old Ryan Isaacs, otherwise called ‘Six’ or ‘Bolo’, a construction worker of Cassava Piece Road, St. Andrew has been charged with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition stemming from a dispute on Tuesday, July 12.

Reports are that Isaacs was at a party when a dispute developed between him and another man.

Isaacs allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened fire at the man, however, the man managed to escape injury.

A report was made to the police and Isaacs later arrested. He was charged following an interview.