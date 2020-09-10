“Sister Sister” denied popular magazine cover because they’re Black

Appearing on magazine covers is a rite of passage for many teen stars, but it’s an experience that Tia Mowry once felt like she was excluded from.

Back in the ’90s, Mowry and her twin sister, Tamera, starred on the hit sitcom “Sister, Sister,” but the actor just told “Entertainment Tonight” that their successful show wasn’t enough to land them the cover of a certain magazine.

“So my sister (Tamera) and I wanted to be on the cover of this very popular (teenage) magazine at the time,” Mowry said. “We were told that we couldn’t be on the cover of the magazine because we were Black and we would not sell.”

“Sister, Sister” was a wildly popular show at the time, and Mowry disagreed with the magazine’s explanation, but she ended the conversation there. Still, it’s a moment that’s stayed with her for years.

“I will never forget that. I will never forget where I was,” she said. “And I wish I would have spoken up. I wish I would have said something then. I wish I would have had the courage to speak out and say that wasn’t right.”

During her interview with “ET,” Mowry reflected on the ways that Hollywood has evolved in its treatment of Black women and revealed that she always felt like she didn’t have many Black role models to look up to in her industry.

“I would feel insecure about my hair because being young and being in this business, I never saw girls like me. I never saw girls that, you know, were embracing their curls or I never saw curly hair being portrayed as beautiful,” she said.

Mowry’s twin sister certainly has helped her in her journey to embrace her natural beauty, and she also credited her mom for serving as a positive example.