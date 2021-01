Veteran dancehall-reggae artiste Sister Charmaine has died.

She was 54 years old.

Fellow deejay Lady Ann, confirmed her death.

Sister Charmaine, whose real name is Charmaine McKenzie, is survived by her daughter, Kadisha and one grand-daughter.

In 1988 she appeared in a clash with Lady Mackerel, and Junie Ranks. In 1989 she clashed once more with Lady G, as well as Patra and Lady P.