Jamaica News: A teen has unfortunately died after being accidentally buried alive while on a construction site in Granville, St James. The accident, which took place on Friday, happened when the teen, who is identified as Novel Robinson, was cleaning up a section of the site when the earth loosened, and collapsed underneath him.

Robinson reported fell into the hole and was covered up by a pile of rocks and dirt which caved in on top of him. The other workers immediately raised an alarm and a rescue team rushed to his assistance.

After a tedious, meticulous, task Robinson was rushed to the hospital after being removed, however, he was pronounced dead.

Robinson was working with the WIHCON Construction Company.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

