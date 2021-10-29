Single Mother Nicky Pulling All Stops to Make Ends Meet, in Trying Times

This woman who gave her name as Nicky, has been making rounds on social after she displayed to other Jamaican mothers how to truly be determined as a single mother, and make ends meet in trying times.

In a time when Jamaican women are being abused by some Jamaican men, Nicky decided that being a single mom is not the end of the world, and is determined to make a living for herself and her child, through hard work.

She is caught in the video on her only means of transportation, which is a bicycle and her work tools, one of which is a mechanical grass cutter, known to many as a ‘whacker’.

She is dressed in local Jamaican clothing, including a pair of water boots, with her small child in a make-shift baby stroller, strapped to the back of her bicycle.