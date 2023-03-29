Singer Tarrus Riley First Artist Confirmed for Groovin in the Park 2023

NY: Award winning reggae crooner Tarrus ‘Singy Singy’ Tarrus Riley, one of the most accomplished of the second generation of Jamaica roots reggae singers is the first artist confirmed for Groovin’ In The Park, North America’s premier reggae and R&B concert slated for Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, NY.
“Tarrus has an impressive catalogue of hit songs. He has delivered many exhilarating performances at big festivals around the globe. In 2017, he along with Freddie McGregor, Ken Boothe and Leroy Sibbles accompanied by Lloyd Parks & We The People Band and a symphony orchestra gave a memorable performance that fans have not stopped talking about. His popularity has never waned since that memorable afternoon. He is one of the top five reggae performers requested by Groovin fans which is why we are eager to showcase him again at Groovin In The Park” Chris Roberts, founder and CEO of Groovin Inc said.
“In the next few weeks we will be announcing more acts and a number of exciting changes to enhance the overall Groovin experience for our 10th staging. The event not only provides quality entertainment for thousands of patrons but the economic impact in the Jamaican/Caribbean American community here in Queens is significant” Roberts shared.
Riley in his career has amassed a catalog of love gems including She’s Royal which former Prime Minister Edward Seaga said was one of the definitive reggae songs of all times. Other popular hits include Contagious, Soul Mate, Groovy Little Thing, Stay With You, Cry No More and Antique Loving, Start Anew, Good Girl Gone Bad featuring Konshens; Robin Thicke’s Superman; Shaka Zulu Pickney, Come Ova and Never leave I. Among his accolades are Best Singer, Male Vocalist of the year, Cultural Artiste and Song of the Year at the the Youth View Awards, The Star People’s Choice Awards, the EME Awards, and the IRAWMA.
After a three year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Groovin’ In The Park will return for what promises to be a mammoth celebration. The festival has featured a number of A list reggae and R&B performers over the past nine staging including reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, Beres Hammond, Tessanne Chin, Jr Gong Marley, Beenie Man, Michael Bolton, Billy Ocean, Gladys Knight, Boyz 11 Men, Morgan Heritage, Coco Tea, Luciano, Stitchie, Sanchez, Barrington Levy, Marcia Griffiths, Freddy McGregor, Capleton, Leroy Sibbles, David Rodigan, Barry G among others.