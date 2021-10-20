Singer Sevana faces Manslaughter Charges following death of Motorist

A preliminary court hearing was held today in relation to a charge laid against Reggae Singer Sevana, for causing death by dangerous driving

Sevana, who’s part of Protoje’s management and label company In.Digg.Nation Collective, was present in the Westmoreland Parish Court. The incident ocurred along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse in the parish on May 25.

Reports are that the Artiste was driving a Honda City motor car towards Kingston when it collided with a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction.

The passenger in the Honda Fit, Ordia Cordiel, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Black River Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on May 30.

Sevana was charged on June 1.

She is scheduled to return to court November 23, her Lawyer Yushaine Morgan said.

Sevana is known for singles such as Nobody Man, Mango, If You Olny Knew Her latest EP, Be Somebody, dropped in July 2020.