Singer Sevana faces Manslaughter Charges following death of Motorist

A preliminary court hearing was held today in relation to a charge laid against Reggae Singer Sevana, for causing death by dangerous driving

Sevana, who’s part of Protoje’s management and label company In.Digg.Nation Collective, was present in the Westmoreland Parish Court. The incident ocurred along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse in the parish on May 25.

Reports are that the Artiste was driving a Honda City motor car towards Kingston when it collided with a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction.

The passenger in the Honda Fit, Ordia Cordiel, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Black River Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on May 30.

Sevana was charged on June 1.

She is scheduled to return to court November 23, her Lawyer Yushaine Morgan said.

Sevana is known for singles such as Nobody Man, Mango, If You Olny Knew Her latest EP, Be Somebody, dropped in July 2020.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com