Singer Dianne James Addresses Domestic Abuse in New Song

Reggae singer Dianne James lends her soulful voice to a powerful track titled “My Experience.” Released in February 2020, the track was produced by 3P Entertainment.

“This song is about a woman who experiences physical and emotional abuse by the hands of her man, then she finally realizes that the man she loved so much, was not the man he truly is,” the singer explained.

The message resonates with many, as seen in the positive feedback that the song has gotten since its release. This, paired with the singer’s unique and addictive sound, makes for a hit.

“My style of music is mostly Reggae, with a bit of a flare. However, my versatility allows me to sing most genres of music,” the singer outlined.

Born in Dominica, the multifaceted artiste wears several hats – singer, actress, songwriter, among others. Having pursued music since the tender age of 6, James has enjoyed an illustrious career of over 30 years, sharing local and international stages with the likes of Dennis Brown, Morgan Heritage, Richie Spice and Lutan Fyah. It goes without saying that a talented team behind her has helped her with her many accomplishments over the years.

“I just want to thank 3P Entertainment, Mr Caswell Mclaughlin for believing in me, Mr Ifield Joseph for seeing the vision of the production, my singing partner Ernie Dobson for believing in our unit and everyone who has shown me their love and support throughout my career,” the singer expressed.

Keeping the ball rolling, the singer has even more projects up her sleeve.

“You can look forward to hearing more songs with 3P entertainment and a lot of new, original music from myself, collaborations with my music partner Ernie Dobson and other artists. I pray that by October, around my birthday, I could have my EP released. If not, then definitely by 2021,” she said.

“My Experience” is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms such as iTunes, Deezer, Apple Music and Spot