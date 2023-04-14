Singa K Making Moves

Mikinie Dunn, better known by the stage name Singa K, is a reggae singer and songwriter. He was born in Waterhouse, Jamaica (home to King Jimmy’s studio, Heat Wave sound system, bands like Mighty Diamond) and raised in Saint Andrews, Jamaica. His exposure to music was all around him from the sound systems to the studio. Singa K then migrated United States. He continued to focus on his passions which was music. Singa K is known for being a universal and eclectic style of music.
A student of life and the music industry he looked up to acts like, Beresford Hammond, Sanchez, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson,, Alton Ellis, Vybz Kartel just to name a few.
Singa K started to hone his craft as time went by. He created his signature sound over time which has shown his eclectic taste in music.
He has opened up and performed alongside a number of well known musicians such as Capleton, Sanchez, Tony Rebel, Baby Cham, Shabba Ranks, Vybz Kartel. Now he’s letting the world know he is ready. He has a couple singles out now “This Weed” fea Junior Reid.
Singa K is looking forward to his future and his new projects due out before summer. So lets continue to follow this young talent.