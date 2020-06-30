Since June 1 border opening 82 tested positive

Since the accelerated controlled re-entry of Jamaicans stranded overseas, that started June 1 and the controlled entry of foreign nationals, starting June 15, eighty-two (82) of the people coming in have tested positive.

Prime Minister  Andrew Holness gave the details at a virtual press conference taking place at Jamaica House this evening, June 29. he said Jamaica had done well in containing the spread locally and handled with some success the re-entry of Jamaicans and entry of other nationals.

He stressed the pandemic was not over.

