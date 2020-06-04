Simon the builder and ‘preacher’ is dead

Simon the builder and ‘preacher’ is dead
Bogues Heights resident Henrical Simon is dead. Simon, who many can remember for his preaching in Sam Sharpe Square more than a decade ago, died on Monday, June 1, in Falmouth, Trelawny.

He stopped preaching some time ago and concentrated on his construction work, but his partners continued preaching. Simon was in the process of constructing a new house when he collapsed and died. It is reported he suffered from high blood pressure. He is well known for constructing many swimming pools, Jacuzzis, and buildings across Western Jamaica.

During the early 2000s, he also worked on the construction of the Palmyra Hotel. Simon also had a knack for entertainment and harboured thoughts of being a record producer, with the intention of giving the young and upcoming artistes exposure. He was called Rickey or Izari by his peers, and was a past student of the Herbert Morrison Technical High in Montego Bay.

Alan Lewin – News Reporter

