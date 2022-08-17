Silvester Migtho Missing, from St Catherine

Silvester Migthon, farmer of Ginger Piece, Browns Hall, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, July 07.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Brown Hall Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Migthon was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. When last seen he was dressed in a cream-and-black short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a pair of grey Nike shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Silvester Migthon is asked to contact the Brown Hall Police at 876-876-602-2568, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Silvester Migthon was available at the time of this publication.

