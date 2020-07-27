Silvera Returned As Head Of Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce

Prominent Journalist and St. James Businesswoman, Janet Silvera, has been returned unopposed as President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This was announced at the organisation’s annual general meeting at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James on Wednesday July 22.

In her response, Ms. Silvera thanked members for their vote of confidence.

“I recalled saying that 2019 was a trying year for the Chamber… a year that really tested our mettle… but if only we knew what was in store for 2020,” she said.

“These recent months have truly tested that resilience, but I am proud to say that we are enduring. We are grateful that right before things slowed down, the Chamber was able to execute a successful staging of our 2020 Expo under the theme ‘Driving success through enterprise’,” Ms. Silvera noted.

She said that as soon as the first case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) was recorded in Jamaica, the Montego Bay Chamber, fearing that things could easily spiral out of control, immediately took proactive steps to address concerns expressed by “our members”.

She said that on March 24, after the budget presentation by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. The Hon. Nigel Clarke, Directors of the Chamber convened to discuss a strategy aimed at assisting “our community”.

“As the country was grappling with the fallout from COVID-19, we urged our members to look to the future, as we could not continue to depend on tourism alone. We also implored them to boost technology training, so we can compete with the First World, and see how we could become competitive in manufacturing,” Ms. Silvera added.

She said that although 2020 has come with its share of challenges, the Chamber remains strong, unfaltering and united.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Janet Silvera.

Garwin Davis Photos/JIS