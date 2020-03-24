Sikka Rymes Says He’s A ‘Soldier’ In New Video: Watch

In the midst of this difficult time, many are in need of some motivation right now. Dancehall artiste Sikka Rymes aims to please, the deejay today dropped the official video for Soldier which was released last year December. The high-def music video, which released on YouTube today March 23rd was shot by Connect Four Entertainment and produced by StillYetProductions on the Upfull Riddim.

The deejay describes the message of the song in the intro as a ‘motivation song’ but his lyrics somewhat define the characteristics of a soldier as the title indicates. The soulful ballad touches on the topic of envy, that which is desirous of his demise. He doesn’t harbor thoughts of vengeance though, instead he wishes good for them.

He identifies with the role of a soldier through his persistence against all odds as many thought he wouldn’t amount to much. Also with all the hate and jealousy he experiences from fake friends and others he maintains his goals and pushes on. “Cause I remember dem try fi hate me for what’s great, but I came to war, I am a soldier to conquer all”, he sings.

This is a common issue for entertainers alike; it seems like every other song sings the same tune. Apart from the sexed-up, gyalis tracks and gun tunes, the next popular releases are on the topic of badmind, yet most gun talk is as a result.

We know Sikka has had first hand experience bearing the blunt of others jealousy towards him. The singer was gunned down in Liguanea Kingston last year after leaving a stage show. While battling for his life in the hospital, his Gaza colleague Lisa Hyper told sources she was unsure who would want to harm the Like I’m Superman deejay but was certain it stemmed from green-eyed individuals, she said “The yute a rise and some nuh like dat, so badmind is active”.

The truth is Rymes’ interpretation of Soldier comes from experience, which makes for an authentic piece. The lyrics sound like snippets of his life and his past, which make the track quite heartrending.

Check out the official music video below –

