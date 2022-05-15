Siblings Murdered Hours Apart in St Catherine

A man was shot dead on Friday night (May 13), hours after gunmen murdered his sister in Linstead, St Catherine.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Neil Needham.

Serena Needham, his sister, was shot to death by gunmen who broke into her house on Venecia Drive in Linstead at about 2AM yesterday. Even though there were other people in the house, only Serena was taken outside and killed.

A source indicated that after Neil Needham discovered that his sister had been murdered, he made certain remarks and began receiving death threats. The police, however, have not validated this information.

According to reports, Needham and another man were seated in a car on King Street around midnight, when they were ambushed by armed men who opened fire and hitting them multiple times.

Needham was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other man was admitted.”