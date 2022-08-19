‘Sibby’ Charged for Robbing and Assaulting Bartender

The Clarendon Police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a bartender in James Hill district, in the parish on Monday, August 08.

Charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm is 44-year-old Seymour Cooper, otherwise called ‘Sibby’, of James Hill, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 8:15 p.m., Cooper entered the bar’s storeroom and hit the woman in her face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then brandished a knife and threatened her while demanding her cellular phone. She handed him the phone and he escaped in the area.

A report was made to the police and Cooper later pointed out to a team. He was subsequently arrested and charged.