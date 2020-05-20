Sia reveals that she adopted two teenage boys in 2019

Sia is a proud mother of two.

The “Cheap Thrills” singer, 44, revealed in an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” that last year she adopted two 18-year-old boys because they were “aging out of the foster care system.”

“I love them,” she added.

Sia said her sons, now 19, are struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other,” she shared. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are like really helpful.

“They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them,” she added.

In an interview with GQ this year for a profile on Diplo, the “Chandelier” songstress briefly mentioned during a discussion of her relationship with the DJ that she had adopted her first son.

“This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship,’” she said.

“‘If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’”

Sia didn’t reveal whether Diplo took her up on the offer.

Source: Page Six