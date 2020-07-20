Shot-Putter Crouser Throws 22.91m PB, MR, WL At American Track League Summer Series

Defending Olympic shot-put champion Ryan Crouser of United States produced a massive 22.91m throw to highlight an American Track League Summer Series meeting in Marietta, Georgia, on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Competing for just the second time this outdoor season, the 27-year-old, illustrated solid form, opening with a world-leading 22.15m effort and improving to 22.24m in round three.

Crouser unleashed a 22.73m throw in the fifth round before capping the night with his 22.91m bomb, one centimetre better than his previous career-best set at last year’s World Championships where he finished second in the finest shot-put competition ever.

The throw also elevates the American to equal-third on the all-time list.

Crouser kicked off his 2020 season at the opening meeting of this regional US series on July 11, 2020 with a 21.87m throw, also in Marietta.

