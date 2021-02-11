‘Short Boss’ Charged with Murder of Taxi Operator in St Thomas

The St Thomas police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the Thursday, February 4, murder of a taxi operator in Morant Bay, St Thomas.

Charged with murder is 39-year-old Mario Downer, otherwise called ‘Shortman or Short Boss’ of Martinique Crescent, Retreat in St Thomas, and he has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Hoshane Humroy, a taxi operator of Seaforth district, in St Thomas.

Reports by the police are that about 12:50 pm, Downer and Humroy were at a section of Church Street in Morant Bay, when an argument developed between the two.

During the argument, the man known as ‘Short Boss’ used a knife to stab Humroy to his upper body.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead whilst being treated.

The accused man was arrested and charged following a question and answer section.