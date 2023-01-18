Shopkeeper Shot Dead in St Ann

A man was shot dead outside his business place on Pineapple Street, St Ann on Tuesday night.
He has been identified as 35-year-old Patrick Mignott of Main Street, Ocho Rios in the parish.
According to police reports, Mignott was waiting for the mother of his child at his shop at 11:20 p.m. when he was ambushed by a gunman who shot him several times.
Mignott reportedly attempted to flee but collapsed a few steps from his shop.
He was transported to the hospital and admitted in critical condition.
He died on Wednesday morning.