Shopkeeper Shot Dead in Barrett Town, St James

The Barrett Town police in St James are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of 36-year-old Dikan Allen, otherwise called ‘Neil’, a shopkeeper of Blood Lane, in the community on Tuesday, March 30.

Reports by the police are that about 8:00 pm, Allen was at his shop when he was pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times, before escaping in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Allen was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.