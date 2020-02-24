Shop Keeper Murdered in Bounty Hall, Trelawny

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): Shop Keeper Murdered in Bounty Hall – The Wakefield police in Trelawny have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a popular shop keeper, who was shot and killed by armed men in Bounty Hall, Trelawny, on Saturday, February 22.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Lateton Henry, also of Bounty Hall in the parish.

Reports by the police are that Henry was at his shop in Bounty Hall when two men posing as customers, entered the establishment.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting Henry multiple times to the regions of his upper body, before making their escape in the area. The police were summoned and upon arrival Henry was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.