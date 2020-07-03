Shootings on the increase in Mobay

3 Men Shot and Killed - Mckoy's News
[Alan Lewin – News Reporter] Residents in and around Montego Bay, St James, are becoming frustrated with the constant day time shootings in the western city.

The most recent shooting took place along a section of Market Street on Thursday, July 2, when a security guard was shot and rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in a critical condition.

‘I am now afraid to walk the streets of Montego Bay, because the gunmen are not afraid to shoot you anywhere or anytime in broad daylight, something must be done,” said one bystander who was standing near caution tape at the shooting scene.

Just last week Barrington Smith a popular Montegonian was shot along a section of Union Street also in Broad daylight, and over two weeks ago two men were killed along Claude Clarke Avenue on the outskirts of the city, also in daylight. The citizens and the police are blaming most of these shootings on gang warfare.

 

