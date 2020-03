Jamaica News: Early Tuesday morning, two men were arrested by the Police on Marcus Garvey Drive after a heated gun battle in the early hours of the day.

One of the gunmen, who was taken into custody, was shot and injured during the exchange.

According to the police reports; around 5.30 am, a team of law enforcement officers was carrying out operations on Marcus Garvey Drive when officers saw two vehicles being driven in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The officers signaled the drivers of the motor vehicles to stop but they reportedly disobeyed the instructions, brandished their handguns and fired shots at the police.

A heated exchange took place before the suspects tried to escape on foot. The police pursued the suspects and two men were detained; one of them suffered from gunshot wound was transported to hospital where he was treated and subsequently released to the police team.