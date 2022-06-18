Shifta Gives Too Short His First Caribbean Record With “Lil Freak” Single

Florida based dancehall artiste Shifta Mason has provided popular American rapper Too Short with his first Caribbean track, a dancehall collaboration released earlier this month.

The track, “Lil Freak,” is a song definitely dedicated to the ladies and is produced by Baby Wonder and Jah Messiah.

Too Short rose to prominence in the West Coast hip hop scene in the late 1980s, with lyrics mostly centred on sex, drug culture, and street survival, as evidenced by his most popular songs “Blow the Whistle” and “The Ghetto.”

He was overjoyed to collaborate with Shifta on this project because he is a huge fan of Jamaica and dancehall music.

“It was a well overdue scenario being that I have a lot of Caribbean friends, especially Jamaican, and love the food not to mention the beautiful women. I just love the culture overall and would definitely do more fusion tracks!” Too Short said.

Shifta also felt honoured to have the high caliber Hip Hop legend vibe on the “Lil Freak” song.

“He is a dope legendary artiste known for his hit songs so adding him to this song was a no brainer. Too Short is known for his own unique sound so he brings something different than a lot of these hip hop artistes. It was all good vibes in the studio creating this chune.” Shifta explained.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com