Shenseea wins MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act

Grammy nominee Shenseea has won Best Reggae Act for the 2021 MOBO Awards.

The music award group, Music Of Black Origin, MOBO announced the news on their Instagram account earlier yesterday (Dec. 5), honouring the Shen Yeng Boss.

Shenseea is the first female to win the Best Reggae Act Award while its the first time three females have been nominated for this category.

This award at such a time is her first international award aside from Shenseea’s recent indirect Grammy nominations for Kanye West’s Donda.

Lila Iké Spice, Sean Paul, Popcaan, and Skillibeng were among the other nominees.