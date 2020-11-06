Shenseea to donate 100 tablets to students in need

Dancehall Artiste Shenseea has announced that she will be donating more than 100 tablets to support children in need of electronic devices to participate in online class.

This, after a number of children across the country are still without the devices needed to access online classes.

Via Instagram, the entertainer said “I bought over one hundred tablets for kids who are in need, so if you or anybody that you know is in need of a tablet, please to let me know”

She notes that “This is something that has been bothering me since the lockdown, especially since I’m a single mom; I can only imagine what some parents are going through so I’m giving away over 100 tablets to support your child that have difficulty gaining access to participate in online schooling.”

Shenseea’s donation comes after her labelmate Ding Dong, who recently made a similar donation to children in his native community of Nannyville Gardens.