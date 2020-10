Dancehall Artiste Shenseaa is set be featured on Major Lazer’s fourth studio album- ‘Music Is The Weapon’.

It is a major accomplishment for her considering Major Lazer’s first three albums has done incredibly well on global charts.

The Blessed artiste who shared the news on Instagram, will be on a track called ‘Tiny’ along another artiste, Beam.

The new album is expected to be released on October 23.