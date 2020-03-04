Shenseea Teases New Video And Birthday Party, Stuns Fans With Her Killer Curves

No matter how hectic dancehall entertainer Shenseea’s schedule gets, she always finds the time to keep her Shenyengz updated on her next move. Just 3 days ago the Blessed singer shared a video of herself on the set of an upcoming music video. Shenseea was doing promotion for @lulusholisticskincare brand but her followers just could not overlook the startling beauty that was emanating through their screens.

The princess of dancehall, as many have begun to title her, showed off her fine curves while clad in what appears to be white lingerie at Vibes Cove in Montego Bay, Jamaica, as she shared with her supporters that she has a music video on the way.

Although Shenseea did not reveal the name of the song she was shooting for, she definitely grabbed the attention of viewers who are staying glued to her Instagram page so they can be notified when it drops.

Being one of the most consistent dancehall artistes in Jamaica, as it relates to how often she releases new music, her Shenyengz are always on the lookout for more from their favorite superstar. The Shenyeng Boss recently dropped the official lyric video for Trick’a Treat which has gained over 700,000 views since its February 23 release.

Stunning her audience in a faux yellow fur coat with hundreds of safety pins decorating her long ponytail, the fashionista reminded Jamaicans of why she is indeed a Trending Gyal, since setting trends and writing musical anthems is what she does best.

But dancehall fans aren’t only talking about her upcoming music video – they’re also going off about a photo she shared on Valentine’s day, one that has imprinted this date into the minds of her followers; September 26, 2020.

Though her actual birthday is October 1, this date marks Shenseea’s first-ever publicized birthday party as an artiste. In the photo, she is completely undressed but her body, from her neck down is covered in paint of different colors, foreshadowing the excitement and fun she plans to release on that day.

Fans and celebrity friends of Shenseea were left with their tongues wagging. Her Trinidadian sister, as she has called her, Nailah Blackman, commented, “Are you trying to kill me girl ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ”, and many others shared the same sentiment.

With the year just getting into full swing, we can bet that Shenseea is just getting started herself. After all, the Love I Got For U singer is known for keeping her moves under wraps and then wowing everyone with the upward direction her career is taking.

Source: Dancehallmag