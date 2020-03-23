Shenseea Slays Chris Brown’s ‘Loyal’ Riddim: Watch

Dancehall’s Princess Shenseea is definitely keeping busy, between her back-to-back musical releases, travelling, performing, being a mom and feuding with Jada, it’s surprising how she finds the time to do anything else. Just a couple days ago the ShengYeng queen made a slam-dunk appearance on Old Skool, the Rampage Sound radio show on BBC Radio1Xtra based in the United Kingdom.

The weekly show is aimed at delivering a multi genre sound-system feel to the slot. Shenseea’s feature had the mixings of a dancehall and hip-hop harmony. She dropped her hit tracks Trending Gyal and Blessed on Chris Brown’s Loyal riddim and what an ease it was.

Despite her parched sounding voice, The Sidechick Song singer delivered her slightly rendered rhymes effortlessly on the riddim. She had a few sketchy pitches here and there and was evidently taking it easy, but was still able to execute her heavy and demanding style of deejaying.

First on the riddim was Trending Gyal, she ran through the first verse and touched on the chorus, then switched gears and going into softer tones to perform Blessed. That’s when you could hear the strain in her pitch, nevertheless was able to not just finish but give a stellar performance, also noted simply from the reaction of the guys in the studio. When she was finally done, the deejay was heard saying “voice a gimmi problem yuh nu man”, but was evidently happy to have finished the session.

Shenseea joins a long list of Jamaican performers who have appeared on the various shows designed by BBC Radio 1Xtra. Masicka, Dexta Daps, Rygin King and Teejay are just some of the artistes who have flossed their freestyling lyrics for Seani B. on the show.

Just last week Seani B. hosted a Women’s Day Music Session at Protoje’s Habitat Studios in Kingston with Jamaican female artistes, Naomi Cowan, Lila Iké, Sevana and Jaz Elise in honor of International Women’s Day.

Watch below –

Source: Dancehallmag