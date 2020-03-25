Shenseea Shows Off Vocals With Cover Of Summer Walker’s ‘Girls Need Love’

Dancehall superstar, Shenseea, has once again shown that she is one of the most talented artistes in Jamaica. The 23-year-old singjay recently posted a karaoke performance of herself on Instagram, singing her rendition of Girls Need Love by American singer, Summer Walker.

Dressed in an adorable ensemble – blue denim crop top, white pants and a green bow with a new braided hairstyle, Shenseea gave her fans a 1-minute 30-second view of her talented vocals and raspy tone, as she sings “Honestly, I’m tryna stay focused. You must think I’ve got to be joking when I say, I don’t think I can wait. I just need it now. Better swing my way.”

The Blessed Singer doesn’t showcase her singing abilities too often as she has stated that her focus is currently on deejaying and releasing dancehall music. However, she has shared that singing is her first love as it pertains to music and her supporters have been asking to hear this side of her more frequently.

Millions of Shenyengz received their answered prayer when Shenseea released this cover on her Instagram, on Sunday. One fan said, “You’re soo talented wtfff”. Another satisfied Shenyeng added, “My number 1 for a reason #teamshenseea”

Shenseea has been experimenting with different sounds and revealing more of her skills as an entertainer as the months go by. After starting out as a deejay, in 2016, she then showed Jamaica that she can rap with releases such as Solo and the Ooouuu Freestyle. She has since ventured into other genres apart from Dancehall and Rap, such as Soca and Pop.

Wanting to introduce her fans to her talents one at a time it is clear the Shenyeng Boss is now ready to flaunt her singing voice. Shenseea is currently enjoying the success and controversy that came with her new single The Sidechick Song which is now almost at 3 million views and held the number one trending spot for Jamaica, on YouTube, for 2 weeks.

She also shared a photo of her working in the studio with famous American rapper, Meek Mill, and so fans are anticipating a track featuring the rapper to be released soon.

As a brand ambassador, the artiste is still making her name in the world of corporate marketing. She recently shared that she was signed to another company and that she will be releasing the details very soon. The artiste is currently a Campari ambassador and has represented Flow and Pepsi Jamaica.

Watch Shenseea’s cover of Girls Need Love, below

Source: Dancehallmag